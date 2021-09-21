See What Big Brother Cameroon House & The Housemates Look Like (Photos)

The Cameroon version of BBnaija (Biggy 237) just kicked off and it’s not exactly what people expected
I present to you pictures from the Biggy 237 house, please Nigerians don’t mock them, they are just starting. Na small small.
