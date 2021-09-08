Senator Ademola Adeleke Arrives Osogbo In Style From US (Pictures)

It’s so so amazing…

Osun State Electorates patiently awaiting the arrival of his His Excellency Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke.

This is an evidence that, Ademola Adeleke is the legitimate peoples’ choice.

It’s just 10 months to Osun Guber, the boys shall be separated from men!!! Senator Ademola Adeleke arrived Osogbo from US. See the people that paid their solidarity visit on his arrival. Senator Ademola Adeleke is loved by the good people of Osun State. Imole de ni gbogbo ipinle Osun. July 16th,2022 is the victory date for Pdp. Oyetola is a goner.

