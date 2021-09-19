Senator George Akume Hosts Femi Fani-Kayode To A Lunch (Pictures)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcMNjpKcH0s

It was an honor and privilage to be invited to lunch with my friend and brother, His Excellency Senator George Akume, the former Governor of Benue state and the present Honorable Minister of Special Duties, in his Abuja home.

Minister Akume is one of the most respected and forthright leaders in the country and he has been a dear friend for over ten years.

We held a closed door meeting after lunch where we discussed crucial national issues and the way forward for our country.

I thank the Minister for receiving me so well.



God be with you and yours my brother.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUA9IQdoII6/?utm_medium=copy_link

