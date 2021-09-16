Senator Shehu Sani Defects To PDP

Senator Shehu Sani has officially joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Sani defected from the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP to the PDP.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that Sani has been planning to join the Opposition Party for some time now. Last month, he met with all the 23 local government Chairmen of the PDP in Kaduna State at his residence to discuss an approach towards the 2023 Elections.

He officially defect at a meeting with party executives on Thursday.

