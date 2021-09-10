Today I visited the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London, United Kingdom with Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Adeyemi Oriolowo, Senator Tokunbo Abiru and other political stakeholders. We moveeee….On your Mandate We Shall Stand.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4268581029888711&id=771372632942919
Senators Bamidele, Adeola, Adeyemo, Abiru, Others Visit Bola Tinubu In London
Today I visited the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London, United Kingdom with Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Adeyemi Oriolowo, Senator Tokunbo Abiru and other political stakeholders. We moveeee….On your Mandate We Shall Stand.