The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday announced the deployment of five state Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Okoye, who said that the redeployments were part of the commission’s routine administrative postings,identified those affected as Mr Olusegun Agbaje, who was redeployed from Osun to Ogun.

Prof. AbdulGaniyu Raji, redeployed from Ogun to Osun State; and Zamfara REC, Dr Asmau Sani Maikudi, redeployed to Kaduna State.

Dr Cyril Omorogbe, REC of Bayelsa, was moved to Cross River, while Dr Emannuel Alex Hart proceeded to Bayelsa as the REC from his former office in Cross River.

Okoye said that the INEC Director (Voter Education and Publicity), Mr Nick Dazang, had proceeded on terminal leave and the handing/taking over activities would be completed by Monday September 13.

The statement added that ”Mr Victor Aluko has been reassigned from Director (Administration) to Voter Education and Publicity as Director, while Mr Mikah Thabbal Lakumna is redeployed to administration from his erstwhile position as Director (Security).

“Mr Nduh Samson moves from the office of the secretary to the commission to Director (Security). Mr Yakubu Duku, Director in the Electoral Operations Department, proceeds to Niger as the substantive Administrative Secretary.”

https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/05/shakeup-as-inec-redeploys-five-recs-four-directors/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...