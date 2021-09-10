Share Your Experience With A Kleptomaniac

Kleptomaniacs are people who steal uncontrollably, they may not need the item they steal but they just have a strong urge to steal it.

First experience

When I was in junior sec we had this big guy in our class, he steals anything he sets his eyes on. From erasers, pencils, chalks, cane, already used notebooks, sharpeners, dirty socks even launch boxes. He was asked to bring his parents to school on several occasions but his mum never showed up. People nicknamed him ( omo baba elekun ) the crying man’s son because his dad crys anytime he was called to the school concerning his son’s case. The father looks and smells rich, he even owned a car then, the funny part is, this guy comes to school with 500 naira. 500 naira was real cash back in 2007. When you ask him why he steals he will start crying and ask you if he steals, it was as if he wasn’t aware he steals.

Second experience

Around 2013 when I finished senior sec i was enjoying myself at home so most times I was seen roaming about in the barracks with friends. I became friends with this girl whose dad was a master warrant officer. That is a good rank in the Nigerian army. We noticed that anytime she comes to our house something always get missing. My mum called my attention to it but I didn’t want to believe she was the one stealing them. She came to our house one day through the kitchen door and few seconds later my mum started looking for the matches ontop of the shelf. As she was going home, she wanted to give me money to buy recharge card and do subscription so we can chat on 2go at night, that was when the matchbox fell from her pocket, I didn’t say anything because I was surprised as hell. Next day, she came and we started looking for our TV remote, I just went to their house and collected it from her without saying a word. Babe even stole my lil bro’s spoilt palito radio. She is the only child of her father, her mum died when giving birth to her. I nicknamed her sticky fingers. She liked that name till we left the barracks, she said it was the nicest name someone gave her because of her condition. Others call her names like barawo, thief, armed robber and other painful names.

I believe these people need help, if you notice a clepto please don’t be harsh to them

You can also share your experiences too

