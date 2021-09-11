Share Your Most Painful Job Experience

Good evening Nairalanders,
In June this year, I applied for a fellowship program that took me roughly 3 weeks to finalize and submitted successfully. But I received the shock of my life after getting a “NO”

Please note, it won’t have been so traumatic if I had gotten the instant no after the day they promised to get back to us whether being shortlisted or rejected. It was after I sent a mail to one of the leading directors, and that one informed me to mail another recipient in which I did and got an instant “NO” as if they’d be waiting for my mail. So horrible!

Fellow nairalanders, kindly share yours.

