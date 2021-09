I still remember one exam I wrote in secondary school.

I thought no it was WAEC . I sat close to a fat smelly girl that was polluting with reckless abandon , coupler with the fact that I didn’t know what to write in that exam . It was just pissing me off . It was like adding salt to injury .

I’ve had other once in the university here but I’d like to hear yours .

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...