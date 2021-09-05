‘She Called Off Our Relationship Few Months To Our Wedding’

So I met this lady in 2019 through a mutual friend, after few weeks of getting to meet her we started dating. She is 29 and I’m 31. She’s based in Benin where she works and I am in Lagos.

The agreement was that after our wedding she will join me in Lagos which she agreed. Our relationship has been going on smoothly which made me do the introduction January this year and I’ve told her the wedding will be by January next year, which she knows I am making adequate preparation to that effect. I even had to get involved in a monthly contribution of 30k which is done in her workplace, I told her she should collect 2 slots so we can save enough for the wedding. She has never made any financial request that i did not grant.

Just two months ago she started acting all weird, I have asked her what the problem was and she would say nothing. She stopped picking my calls and told her parents I offended her, I called her to know what my offense was and she said I should forget. God knows I have never deliberately done anything to upset her. Just yesterday morning she called to tell me she is done with the relationship which left me so confused and devastated. I have already paid for cow and all the wines we will use for the wedding and now she has called it off.

Please nairalanders what could possibly be my offense? I have thoroughly searched my heart and I can’t seem to remember when I offended her.

