‘She Changed After Putting A Ring On Her Finger: My Wife Called Me A Vegetable’

So am one of those Guys that preach against domestic Violence ….

I Got married of Recent and Guess what , we dated for 3 Years before marriage.

After putting a ring on her finger … her behavior change …

From Bad to Worse …

Like this girl will wake up at Night , and Give me a dirty slap …. If You Ask her what’s the problem , she will look at you and work away.

She will wake up by 2am and start playing music , if you ask her wetin …. She will ask me ‘CAN’T I PLAY MUSIC BECAUSE I MARRY YOU’

If You mention divorce …. she go vow say if you try am , You Go die !!!

Okay i sat her down and ask her what is the matter.

Below is what she told me !!!

What is all these ….. why can’t you behave like a man …. … Why are you behaving like vegetable ….

Why can’t even respond like a man ….. I Feel So Unsafe with You !!! , Am not sure you can stand for me like a man.

You are just a waste of Vegetable ……………..



So am asking , is it that she wants me to beat her or what

Should i run away from Home

Marriage no dey easy at all.

