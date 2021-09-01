‘She Changed After Putting A Ring On Her Finger: My Wife Called Me A Vegetable’

So am one of those Guys that preach against domestic Violence ….
I Got married of Recent and Guess what , we dated for 3 Years before marriage.
After putting a ring on her finger … her behavior change …
From Bad to Worse …
Like this girl will wake up at Night , and Give me a dirty slap …. If You Ask her what’s the problem , she will look at you and work away.
She will wake up by 2am and start playing music , if you ask her wetin …. She will ask me ‘CAN’T I PLAY MUSIC BECAUSE I MARRY YOU’
If You mention divorce …. she go vow say if you try am , You Go die !!!
Okay i sat her down and ask her what is the matter.
Below is what she told me !!!
What is all these ….. why can’t you behave like a man …. … Why are you behaving like vegetable ….
Why can’t even respond like a man ….. I Feel So Unsafe with You !!! , Am not sure you can stand for me like a man.
You are just a waste of Vegetable ……………..
So am asking , is it that she wants me to beat her or what
Should i run away from Home
Marriage no dey easy at all.