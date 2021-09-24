‘She Won’t Date Me Until I Tell Her My Body Count!’

I have heard about Body Counts before but I did not think it was that serious until I met one girl recently.

She wanted something serious between us but she said she can’t date me unless my Body Count is less than 5.

For some who haven’t come across the term before.

Simply put, body count is the number of people you have had sex with. It does not matter how intimate the make out was, or how much stuff you have done with someone, if there hasn’t been penetration, it does not count as sex in this context.

Body count here refers only to the number of people you have had penetrative sex with.

So my question is this.

Is it necessary to know your partner’s body count?

Do you know your Body Count?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...