Shi’ites Protest: Police Say They Arrested 57, Recover Bombs, Other Weapons

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 57 suspected members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites who stormed the Gwarinpa area of the nation’s capital on Tuesday morning.

DAILY POST had reported that the Shi’ites who staged the Arbaeen trek on 3rd Avenue, Gwarinpa district of Abuja kept commuters stranded blocking roads and triggering panic and tension in the area.

Armed security men were reported to have also shot sporadically to dispersed the protesters causing residents to scamper for safety.

A statement forwarded to DAILY POST by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adeh Josephine, revealed that the joint security operatives have restored normalcy to the area.

However, contrary to earlier reports, the Police PRO, in a statement, said there was no casualty recorded during the incident, stressing that the security team were able to foil attacks launched on them.

She said items recovered from the suspects include, a vehicle, flags, petrol bombs, weapons, mobile phones, charms and other exhibits.

The statement reads, “The FCT Police Command in a joint intervention with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies have restored normalcy to the Gwarinpa area of the FCT and other parts of the Capital where miscreants identified to be members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites, caused unnecessary hardship to motorists and other road users as well as individuals going about their businesses.

The miscreants who were found in their numbers were promptly intercepted by the security operatives and dispersed to prevent them from causing further disruption of public order and peace and damage to public and private assets.

“The miscreants attacked the security forces with petrol bombs, weapons including stones but were adequately rounded up by the security teams without any casualty.

“A total of fifty-seven (57) suspects including thirty-nine (39) and eighteen female (18) were arrested and currently being profiled at the State Criminal Investigations Department of the FCT Police Command.

A vehicle, flags, petrol bombs, weapons, mobile phones, charms etc are some of the exhibits recovered from the miscreants.

“The Command, while calling on residents to be calm, warns any individual or group who may want to disrupt the peace being enjoyed in the Capital to desist or be ready to face the consequences of their actions. Residents and commuters are also advised to go about their lawful endeavours without any fear or apprehension”.



