Governor Seyi Makinde was proud to post on his social media page after he witnessed 3SC thrash Ekiti United 6 goals-nil to earn them a place in the next season’s NPFL competition.

The prestigious club native to Ibadan has since been relegated to the Nigerian National League in 2017 since their relegation from the NPFL.

Find excerpts from the Governor’s Instagram post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTsPorHobtb/?utm_medium=copy_link

