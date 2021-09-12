Should I Continue With This Relationship?

I will make it short guys… I met this damsel February this year and it has been great times since then…

Around may she got admission to University outside the state we are but the main issue is that wen she came back I was telling her about her attitudes when she was in school like most times we hardly talk but she said that I know this is her first semester in school and she apologised that it would not happen again…

But the main issue is this, she said I need to forgive her because she has offended me, she said a guy slept in her room though she swore to me that nothing happened that night…

Pls guys have been having these mixed feelings since yesterday like can she be trusted?? And hope am not in love with upcoming olosho

Pls no insults, only matured responses

