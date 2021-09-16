Should I Go For Masters Or A Level 12 Job In A Private University?

Will be very brief and I pray this reaches the front page.

I graduated in the year 2019 from one of the foremost Universities in Nigeria, did my NYSC but after that I have been applying for job all to no avail.

During my job search, I applied for a job in a private University in February, after much delay, we did Examination in June and interview in July, I was picked as I have seen my name on the list of successful canadidate. The job is very OK and working environment superb and with a moderate salary and virtually no stress

But the thing, I have strong passion for my course, I have even applied for M. SC(1 year) in another University just to gain more knowledge, already have thesis topic and everything that I will need all through, I have already initiated how to japa through study abroad once I finish my course, now I am scared, like really scared because if the plan doesn’t work out, then I will be losing a very good opportunity.

Note : I can’t study my M. SC in that university because they do not have the department and equipments

