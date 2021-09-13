Should I Quit My Job While I Haven’t Got Another One?

I guys please I need your advice on this.

I’m 25 years old and I’m working at NNPC depot as a security officer for the almost 3 years now, but ever since we’ve been doing this job the company have always been owing us at least two months, Now is now getting to the stage that I can’t hold it anymore because the company is owing us almost Eight ( months now, I can’t stop thinking even if I don’t want to and it’s hurting me, though I’m not married yet nor girlfriend but I’m the one taking responsibility of my sick mother, my two sisters and brother.

The company is paying #40,000 for salary, I’m owing more than 100k from bank and many apps like that.

Now the company promise to clear all the outstanding debt at the end of this month but before then only God knows what can happen.

I’ve been thinking about it and I don’t know what to do, Should I quit the job?

Please share your thoughts.

