‘Should I Still Marry Her After Yahoo Boys Have Used Her Destiny?’

Hi Nairalanders

There is this girl I meet in my church very beautiful and well-behaved.

We got to know each other better and developed a likeness for each other and along the line.

As our feeling where growing, she told me an ugly truth about her self how she used to date a Yahoo boy back in school.

She said the yahoo boy gave her all the luxury she needed in life, including the latest gadgets and fashion wears.

She was one of the big girls on campus but deep down the yahoo guy did not have any regard for her as he only used her as a sex tool.

She said sometimes before he sleeps with he robs some strange ointment on his penis and she felt it was fetish.

She also told me that her boyfriend and his yahoo friends usually have group sex with her, it began to impact on her life and physical health negatively that she finally had to take the bold step and leave the relationship and even dropped out from school.

Though now she is doing well and self-employed as she is into hair business.

She said she told me this not to hide anything from me and she really likes me, I really like the girl and thinking of marrying her.

But after revealing her life story is it advisable I still go ahead with the relation?

