Should I Take This Deal? – I Need Advice Please

….life has been difficult to say the least, ever since I moved to lagos after finishing my nysc in March, I thought hoped things will be better but it only became…

Well let’s leave that. I just want advice, that’s why I am here.am currently squatting with my elder brother and his fiance in a room and palor self con. They are getting married by December. I have alot of burden to them, they don’t need to tell me I know. But what will a man do. I forgot to add am 27 years old. I studied mechanical engineering (HND). My hands are really tied right now. I left a crazy job(30k/months) that I was using to sustain my self. Don’t judge me, am not lazy. I left because of security reasons. Plus It was a slave kind of work. Presently am hooked. I don’t know where and what to do. I currently don’t have up to 5k in my account self. As I no gree do yahoo aka jazz. Na wetin my eyes dey see be this.

…any way my gist is getting to long. There is an man that has always been a father to me. He helped me through school. I really thank him. As in he has done alot. The man just like me for no reason.and has been helping me since I was young. Anyway he called me and then after explaining to him how things has been for him.

He called again after a month. He said he has a deal for me.

The deal is that, he wants to sponsor me to go to canada. I forgot to add, he stays in Austria. Him and his family. So the deal is about 2.5 million naira, so he said he going to work everything for me that includes international passport,visa, airplane ticket, accommodation and also the package includes work also. but the deal is that. He will pay about. 850k. To get me there first. Then when am there and have started working I’ll pay 1.8 million to the agency $4k.

So that’s the deal. The 850k he is just using that to help me.actually he himself he paying 650k to the agency and giving me 200k as pocket money. Then when I get there I can work and give the agency the remaining 1.85 million.

So please guys, what to do you think. My fears is going to a country I don’t know anyone at all, there is so much risk involved canada far o and will I be able to pay up the money. I don’t want to owe gbese that I can’t pay back.

What do you guys think?

Should I go ahead? Or remain in naija?

I have so much fears, that’s why am scared of going, what if I go broke?

I have from now till Monday to decide, the processing is starting on Monday

