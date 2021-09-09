Should Nigeria Stick With Gernot Rohr Or Move Beyond His Era?

He current super eagles coach Gernot Rohr was appointed as Super Eagles Technical Adviser in August 2016. At the onset His mandate was to qualify Nigeria for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, as well as the Egypt 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Without missing words Mr Rohr meet his target his employers NFF gave him by qualifying us with games to spare but failed to lead the Super Eagles to the second round of the World Cup in Russia. When he was expected to finish up Argentina. In fact that game really exposed his technical ability when faced with a formidable opponent.

In the other target he was able to win us a bronze medal at the Egypt 2019 African Cup of Nations, after successive failure to qualify in 2015 and 2017 edition.

However, after those record most Nigerian enthusiasts believes he has nothing more to offer Nigeria hence has no more justification to continued as the Super Eagles gaffer.

Some of the reason been put forward is

* He has stayed too long but has not really given the team a clear cut pattern of play. Like in the days of Westerhof when Nigeria was a joy to watch with the exciting wing play using the 442 formation.

* he has not been able to raise a standard first eleven after 5 years as the national team has become a trail ground for any new player.

* his lack of technical input when it matters the most. A case in study was the Argentina game at the world cup and Sierra Leone match were they came from 4 -0 to level up 4-4 here in Nigeria

* his continues negative comments on the Nigeria league.. While we admit that the NPFL needs to improve. Its not the place of our national coach to rubbish it openly and consistently. In the past NPFL players have featured for the national team. In Westhehof time and even Keshi time were a local Sunday mba can even score at AFCON finals.

I will never agree we don’t have good players OK look at Enyimbas Anayo Iwuala when given the chance did very well. So there are certainly others than can

* the lack of fear factor… Before now super eagles sends fear to the opponent. But today we just reply on luck to win

* by the end of his contract he would have served as the longest coach ever in the super eagles yet he is still building

To some set of school they believe if he has qualified s before he should remain forever because for once we didn’t use calculator.

Good

But must we sacrifice Nigeria to appease one man ?

To be realistic Nigeria brand is bigger than Rohr … We are talking of a country that was once ranked the 5th best footballing nation in the world. We talking of the first black nation to win Olympics. After this achievement. I expect we should begin to aim at winning the world cup.

If we truly have an ambitious.

Not to be celebrating winning Cape Varde? Is a no no for me

In that light of where we are coming from I think we should move pass this Rohr era and dream biggest



Source: Robosky02

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...