Side Chic Jumps Out Of A 4th Floor Window As Wife Of Lover Returns Home (Video)

Side Chic Jumps Out Of A 4th floor Window As Wife Of Her Married Lover Returns Home Unexpectedly (Photo, Video)

A young woman said to be a side chic, was captioned jumping out of a window, allegedly to escape when the wife of her married lover returned home unexpectedly, IgbereTV reports.

The incident occurred on September 5, as the date on the CCTV footage shows.

According to reports, the woman jumped from a fourth floor window. She was fortunate to have landed on the roof of a car but it appears she hurt her back.

In a video going viral online, the woman is seen bending her back in pain and rubbing her back following the fall.

The roof of the car she fell on was also dented.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fg2j4GmuEU

https://igberetvnews.com/1401048/side-chic-jumps-4th-floor-window-wife-married-lover-returns-home-unexpectedly-photo-video/

