Silence Of South-East, South-South Governors Over Kanu’s Fate Suspicious ― IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised an alarm over the silence of South-East, South-South governors and religious leaders from the zone since the abduction and detention of their leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Nnamdi Kanu was reported to have been arrested in Kenya and handed over to the Nigerian government a few months ago after being detained for about eight days by Kenya police.

IPOB in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Friday, said the attitude of the leaders of the Biafrans has remained a huge disappointment to Biafra land.

He then urged the religious leaders and governors from the South to openly condemn the illegal detention of their leader.

According to the statement, “We the global family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu find loathsome and distasteful, the complacent attitude of South-East and South-South Governors and religious leaders over the fate of our Leader following his abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria.

“It’s baffling that since June 19th when Kanu was abducted in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria in clear violation of international laws, the South East and South-South governors and religious leaders are yet to openly condemn the act or take any action to register their displeasure with the impunity of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”



