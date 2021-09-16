Silicon Valley Start-Up Backed By Jeff Bezos Is Trying To Create Immortality

BIONIC BILLIONAIRES: A TECH companying looking into ways to stop ageing is being ‘backed’ by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, according to a new report.

Altos Labs is a Silicon Valley firm that’s been offering scientists big salaries to do some anti-ageing research and biological reprogramming.

According to a report by MIT Technology Review, Bezos is one of the company’s big investors.

Russian-Israeli billionaire Yuri Milner is also said to be financially backing the anti-ageing company.

Nobel Prize winning scientist Shinya Yamanaka will be joining the firm’s advisory board.

Yamanaka won a Nobel Prize for research into reversing the age of cells.

The groundbreaking scientist told MIT Technology Review: “Although there are many hurdles to overcome, there is huge potential.”

Juan Carlos Izpisúa Belmonte, a scientist who experimented with pig and human DNA combinations, is also joining the company.

Biological reprogramming is a practice that aims to rejuvenate cells and that would be key to immortality.

One scientists claims he was offered five to ten times what he currently earns to join the lab.

Spanish research Manuel Serrano told the MIT investigators: “The aim is to understand rejuvenation.

“I would say the idea of having revenue in the future is there, but it’s not the immediate goal.”

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16065431/jeff-bezos-anti-ageing-company/amp/

