People genuinely believe everything they see on the internet is true: Singer Simi reacts after being called out by MC Morris

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Kosoko, better known by her stage name Simi, has finally broken silence after been called out by MC Morris.

Recall that MC Morris has called out Simi, on a post where he themed, ‘You Bit The Finger That Fed You’. MC Morris in his post said that he brought Simi to the limelight and was displeased with Simi for turning her back on him.

Simi, in the early hours of Wednesday 15th September, 2021, took to her Instastory to react to MC Morris’s claims.

Simi said that some people genuinely believe everything they see on the internet is either true or at least must have some truth in it. According to her, some people make up stories on social media to get attention or likes.

She advised her followers to be smart when it comes to consuming information from the internet. “And while I wish you the best, please be sharp”, she said.

“All I’m saying, use your head. Don’t let them use your head”, she added.

