Sinclair Names Two West Ham Players That Will Walk Into Man Utd’s Team

Former Manchester City player, Trevor Sinclair, has insisted that West Ham midfielders, Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, would ‘walk into’ the current Manchester United team.

Sinclair disclosed this ahead of West Ham’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

Rice and Soucek were both brilliant for West Ham last season.

The pair helped the Hammers finish sixth position on the Premier League table and qualified for this year’s UEFA Europa League.

“I have said it last season, we were talking about this exact fixture, and I said Declan Rice and Soucek would walk into the Manchester United team,” Sinclair told talkSPORT.

“I don’t think their two or three holding midfielders would walk into West Ham’s team.”

“I think they are probably as good as you are going to get in the Premier League at the moment.

“Soucek brings his unique running power, he is a real boss in both boxes, and Rice with his composure and ability to run the game at the back is absolutely brilliant.

“The shape and the chemistry all over the pitch, everyone looks like they’re enjoying playing for Moyes.”

