Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Lyta has taken to Instagram to share a photo with his son days after his baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde shared excitement of them reuniting, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, The singer reunited with his son months after Kemi went off on an Instagram rant, accusing him of being a deadbeat father and infecting her with an STD.

Lyta captioned the new photo he shared;

‘Olanrewaju’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUMOY16o9l6/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...