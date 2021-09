Nigerian Singer Young Skales has finally quit his bachelorhood days.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9G35VU78qY

The Kaduna Born Lead City University Graduate, who was quite popular under Banky.W’s E.M.E Records along with Wizkid, tied the knot with his Model girlfriend, Hassanity this Saturday 25th September, 2021.

Earlier in March this year, the new couple got engaged Traditionally.

Congratulations Skales.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUQZB_XA7df/?utm_medium=copy_link

