Sirbalo Comedy Builds An 8-Bedroom Apartment For His Mother (Photos)

Nigerian Instagram comedian, Obotuke Timothy, popularly known as Sirbalo Comedy has taken to the platform to show off an 8-bedroomm apartment he built for his mother, IgbereTV reports.

The comedian narrated how his mother will always come to where he was working as a bar man between 2014-2015 to pray with him.

Sirbalo who noted that his mother will always end the prayer with “one day I know you will make me proud”, stated that her prayer is now working.

He wrote;

“Just completed 8 bed room house for my lovely Mother. I remember 2014 -2015 when I was a BAR MAN at CHAMBER GARDEN in IGANDO. Every 6am my mom will call me a pray with me till 6:30am (devotion) and she will end the prayer with. My son one day you will make me PROUD. That pray is working now IYAMI. Iyami ma jeun omo.”

