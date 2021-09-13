Sit At Home: Obiano Monitors Economic Activities In Awka, Environs

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano went round Awka, the capital city and environs today, Monday, 13th September, 2021, to monitor compliance to the government directive concerning the now cancelled sit-at-home – order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The Governor in company of members of the State Executive Council visited banks at Ziks Avenue, Awka, to monitor compliance.

As expected, many banks were open for commercial activities.

Governor Obiano used the occasion to call on Ndi Anambra to go about their businesses without fear because the state government has provided adequate security.

The Governor and his team also visited Eke Awka market.

Though some shops were closed, many traders brought out their wares to attend to customers in the Market.

Governor Willie Obiano who took to the streets to monitor compliance, urged people to disregard any counter-directive to the one his government issued and come out to sell their goods and services.

The Governor who said it is important for ndi Anambra to heed to the directive because of its huge economic benefits, promised that adequate security has been provided.

The traders on sighting the Governor and his entourage sang his name in jubilation.



