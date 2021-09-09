Six Vital Sections Of Lagos Anti-Open Grazing Bill

The Lagos Anti-Open Grazing Bill passed second reading at the state House of Assembly on Monday.

The following are six areas of interest, as contained in the document:

1. N50,000 fine per head of cattle for grazing on another person’s land

2. Impounded cattle must be claimed with seven days or owner risks permanent forfeiture

3. Grazing in an enclosed land must be approved by ministry of agriculture

4. 21-year imprisonment for firearm possession

5. Establishment of task force on cattle trespass

6. Opposing seizure of cattle attracts N250,000 fine or six-month imprisonment

