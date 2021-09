A slay queen has been traced to her home, by her vendor friend after sending her a fake transfer of 65k.

Looks like the culprit has been into this game of fake transfer for a long time now, she was also pleading with the vendor lady not to raise her voice.

Dear vendors, please be careful when receiving bank transfers from people.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bR44va2FiH4

