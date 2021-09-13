South African Lady Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday, Says She’s Still A Virgin

South African Lady Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday, Reveals She Is Still A Virgin (Photos)

A 32-year-old South African born again Christian sister, Zukiswa Joyi, took to her Facebook handle to celebrate her 32nd birthday while revealing that she is still a virgin, IgbereTV reports.

IgbereTV gathered that Zukiswa serves in her local church as worship leader and is also a graduate at Durban University of Technology.

Her post on Facebook reads:

“32 Years of Grace unlocked

32 Years and sis is still A virgin by God’s grace.

32 Years old and the curse of having babies outside Marriage with different Men is broken in my lineage

32 Years old and the Curse of Women depending on Men for Survival is broken from My lineage

32 Years old and the Curse of Poverty has been Broken from My Lineage

I’m breaking Generational curses because I come from a background of broken families, immorality , When my Parents had me they were both still teenagers in high school but God has Preserved me from it all. My life is a Living Testimony

I just wanna thank you God for the blood of Jesus Christ that has set me free from the Curse of breaking God’s laws (Galatians 3:13).

I’m set free because the Son has set me free.

I’m grateful because Jesus loves me too much. Help me give Glory to God as I say thank you Abba for another Birthday”

