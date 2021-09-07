South East Needs God’s Anointing To Produce Buhari’s Successor – Governor Umahi

2023 Presidency: Southeast needs God’s anointing to produce Buhari’s successor – Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has said the Southeast needs the anointing of God to produce a president in 2023.

Umahi made the remark while noting that God would give the country a personality with a “good heart” like President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He disclosed this during an interactive session with State House correspondents after a meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Umahi said members of different political parties from the South East were working within their parties to ensure that they concede their presidential tickets to the region.

Umahi while responding to questions on whether the southeast was working towards a presidential candidate said Southeasterners in political parties were selling the southeast to their parties.

“My position about what you ask is that our people that are in those political parties are making the effort in selling the need for the southeast to produce the next president.

“But I think both the governors and Mr. President should not be distracted. When the elections are done and won, it should be governance. But in this country, the moment the election is completed, the next one starts is the masses that are being cheated.

“So, those whose job politics and who are not into elected position, or appointed position have all the time and the opportunity to do this canvassing. And I think that doing it and that doing it very well.

“But I continue to say that power rests in the hands of God. And God will also give us the next president who has a good heart like President Buhari for the good of this country.

“We need God’s own anointing for our own anointed president for the interests and unity of this country.”

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/06/2023-presidency-southeast-needs-gods-anointing-to-produce-buharis-successor-umahi/

