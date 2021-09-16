Southern Governors Meeting: Okowa, Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu, Udom, Oyetola Arrive

Southern Nigerian Governors’ meeting in Enugu

Governors of Delta, Lagos, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Osun and Bayelsa states arrive Government House, Enugu; formally received by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

