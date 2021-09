This is the state of the SPAR PH Mall today being the 21st day of September 2021. The rain in Rivers State has been so much that all over the state, series of flood have taken over several parts of it.

Coming from the MTN/Oil Mill axis down to Nwajah roundabout and even up to Bank Road/Station Road, the entire area has been taken over by flood.

The videos attached are eyewitness videos of the state of the SPAR PH Mall today.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZZoUwxsIMQ

