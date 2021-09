For those that are unable to download their PPA letter, use this link https://nasims.gov.ng/applicant/deploymentletter to download letter.

Jst copy and past the link.

But first you must login then use the link.

You can’t print it except with use of computer.

This is the link cafe boys are using to chop una money.

Do it now and thank me later….

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...