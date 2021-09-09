Stop Adding Up To My Age, I’m Not 44years Old – Eniola Badmus

Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus has yet again reminded the public not to add figures to her age, WonderTV Media reports.

The actress whose real age is 38 years, was born on the 7th of September, 1983.

There have been several publications which claim that the actress was born in the year 1977.

Eniola Badmus took to her official Instagram page to tell those adding figures to her age to stop.

Her post reads;

“Y’all should stop adding up to my age I’m not 44years old I never clock 40 years ooooo can’t be older than my senior ones my elder sister is not even up to 44years old so get your facts right”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTnEs_vjYfg/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://wondertvmedia.com/stop-adding-up-to-my-age-im-not-44years-old-actress-badmus/

