Stop Addressing Me As Tega’s Husband – BBNaija Star’s Husband

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Ajeboh, husband of evicted Big Brother Naija star, Tega has asked Nigerians to stop addressing him as “Tega’s husband”.

He went on to state that his name is “Ajeboh”. This is however coming after Tega took to Snapchat yesterday September 28, to say that one can be in marriage for over 40 years and still feel trapped. She also claimed that there is just so much one can take in before they begin to crack.

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/9/stop-addressing-me-as-tegas-husband-bbnaija-stars-husband-writes-2.html

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: