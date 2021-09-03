Stop Sucking Your Brother Dry – Annie Fires Back At Tuface Idibia’s Brother

Annie Idibia has responded to allegations by Tuface Idibia’a brother that Annie’s mother used juju on the music legend.

The drama started after Annie called out Tuface for spending the night with his ex-lover, Pero.

She claimed that 2face’s baby mamas constantly use his children as an excuse for all sorts of rubbish. .

Annie also accused Tuface of using his family to bring public disgrace to her despite her resilience to stand by him all these years.

Reacting, Tuface’s brother, Charles said 2face is dying slowly, unhappy but trying to maintain peace that never existed from day one.

He accused Annie’s mum of using juju for her and also challenged the actress to post the wrongs his family did to her.

Annie responding, called him lazy and accused him of trying to suck his brother dry.

Her post read: “Maybe you all don’t know your brother is tired everyone trying to suck him dey. Because you have a successful brother na that wan make you lazy! sad

“Living under my room and coming here to insult me and my mother, he has seven kids yet you are still trying to suck him dry! If trying to protect my husband and kids make me evil, so be it!

“I am evil then.”

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/03/stop-sucking-your-brother-dry-annie-fires-back-at-tuface-idibias-brother/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...