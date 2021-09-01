Students Abducted As Bandits Hit Another School In Zamfara

Bandits have abducted students of a Secondary School in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Details of the incident are still sketchy but the armed men were said to have broken into the school on Wednesday morning.

A resident of the community told our correspondent that the armed men stormed the school around 11:30am when the students were writing examination.

“They blocked the doors to the classrooms and asked the students to step out.”

“Some of the students managed to escape the assault by jumping out of classrooms through the windows to hide inside nearby sorghum plantations,” the resident said.

The number of the students kidnapped can not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report but the abducted female students tend outnumber the male ones because the school is mixed.

The development comes a few days after some students abducted in the state regained freedom.



