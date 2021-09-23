Students Wear Isi Agu As School Uniform In Anambra (Photos)

WHOEVER INTRODUCED AFRICAN fabric as part of School Uniforms for our Secondary School children, should be commended.

Frankly speaking, I don’t know if our beloved State would find another person in the mold of Prof. Kate Omenugha as the Commissioner for Basic Education in Anambra State.

This woman has introduced laudable, far-reaching and commendable policies that would stand the test of time.

Pic Credit: Rev. Fr. Theo Ekwem.

School: Bubbendorf Memorial Secondary School, Adazi Nnukwu.

Attire: Isi Agu.

I love this.

