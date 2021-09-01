SUBEB Suspends Teacher For Defiling 14 Pupils In Niger State Primary School

The Grade two teacher of Central Primary School Karabonde, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger state, Alhaji Usman Galadima who allegedly defiled 14 pupils of the school has been suspended from work by the management of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB.

It would be recalled that Alh. Galadima has been accused of sexually assaulting some pupils of the school and threatening to kill them should they reveal what he did to them.

However, some of the pupils had mustered courage and narrated the incident to their school Head Mistress, Maimunat Tanko, who reported the matter to the Head Master, Mallam Abdullahi Toure.

DAILY POST gathered that the school reported the activities of the randy teacher to the social welfare department of Borgu LGA on 25th August, 2021.

It was learnt that this was followed by a visit by the Education Secretary of the council to the school to ascertain the true position of the report and afterwards set up a committee to investigate the matter on 27th August, 2021 even as more girls opened up on being sexually assaulted by the same teacher.

It was gathered that Galadima appeared before the committee and confessed to the crime, during its meeting.

The board through its Public Relations Officer, PRO, Idirs Kolo made the disclosure to DAILY POST in Minna, stating that the accused deserves to be punished for what he did to the children.

He explained that before any further action would be taken against him, the teacher must be suspended first from work.

“The accused is presently with Child Right Protection Agency. We have to move him from Borgu to Minna to save his life from mob action by parents and families of the victims. They are all furious over what he did to their daughters.

” The management of SUBEB has suspended him because, what he did cannot be swept under the carpet by anyone. The state Governor, Alh. Abubakar Sani Bello is not happy with the development,” Idris explained.

When DAILY POST contacted the Director, Niger State Child Right Protection Agency, Barrister Maryam Kolo, she confirmed the development in the school to be true.

She explained that the Agency has facilitated the transfer of the case from Borgu LGA to Minna, so that it can be thoroughly investigated..

Also, confirming development, the State Police command through the Public Relations Officer, PRO, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Bala Kuryas has ordered for a thorough investigation into case.

He added, “the social welfare unit of Borgu LGA reported an incident of defilement of 3 girls of central primary school, Karabonde to the Police on 27th Aug, 2021.”



