Super Eagles Have Found A Home In Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu speaking today immediately after watching the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Match at the Teslim Balogun Stadium between the Nigeria Super Eagles and the Lone Stars of Liberia which ended in a 2-0 in Favour of Nigeria. Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his satisfaction and says the Super Eagles have found a new home in Lagos State. Mr Governor says the State Govt is currently building 10 Stadia across the State … he says both the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Onikan Stadium will be covered up.

#ForAGreaterLagos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9qm0EmGGlc

