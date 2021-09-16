SuperTV And MTN To Launch Zero Data TV App

SuperTV partners MTN to deliver Zero Data TV app (SuperTV, MTN partnership on Zero Data TV App excites Nigerians)

Super Network Limited is set to make available its new online streaming app, SuperTV on Nigeria’s Independence Day, October 1, 2021. The app is set to be made available on both Google Play and Apple stores.

This launch has many watchers of the Nigerian entertainment sector excited, especially given the partnership with leading telecoms giant, MTN Nigeria. This market entry strategy is seen by many industry experts as a power move that will ensure easy subscribers’ network access, and affordability of SuperTV products and services given the fact of MTN’s wide network coverage.

SuperTV app, set to offer both live TV and Video on Demand services has also gone into other partnerships with different live TV channels in order to be able to provide diverse content to its users, including Nollywood and international movies, educational kid content, sports, history and other varieties.

Speaking at the event to unveil the “ZERO DATA” offering, Acting CEO of Super Network Limited, Ijeoma Onah said that, “Nigeria currently has about 173 million mobile subscribers with a penetration rate of 123%. Smartphone penetration is 40 million – forecasted to grow to more than 140 million by 2025. In spite of these very impressive numbers, Nigeria is still performing very poorly in the streaming markets, hardly even showing up in global statistics. The major reason for this is that the average Nigerian cannot afford the data costs required to stream video. This is how and why SuperTV was conceived, to democratise streaming in Nigeria and Africa.”

She further said that SuperTV is opening up access to inclusiveness in entertainment without barriers since the use of smart devices is evolving and the SuperTV brand will be uniquely opening the doors of access, communication and participation on the global stage. According to her, this ‘democratisation of streaming’ entails that the subscriber does not incur internet data charges to stream their preferred content after subscribing to SuperTV.

“The user gets to enjoy either Live TV, Video on Demand or both at absolutely no additional cost after subscribing successfully. They have access to TV everywhere with MTN network coverage. We also leveraged on the sachet culture in Nigeria by providing daily plans across all our bouquets thereby making the service affordable and inclusive for everyone. Our entry level price of N200 for the Bronze Daily plan is about the cost of a bottle of soft drink for example. SuperTV therefore offers great entertainment and an affordable viewing experience,” Onah added.

With its quality content offerings, flexible and affordable packages, and market entry strategy, many entertainment enthusiasts are projecting that SuperTV will soon be a force to reckon with in the sector. Many say the benefits of using SuperTV streaming media, because of its convenience and ubiquity, might just transform the viewing experience as millions of Nigerians.

Src: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/9/nigerians-await-supertv-zero-data-app-download-set-for-october-1st.html

