Suspected Mentally Challenged Man Attacks A Little Girl With Hammer In Bayelsa (Pics)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

A man suspected to be mentally unstable has been arrested for allegedly attacking a little girl with hammer in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

A member of the Yenagoa Central Security aka Yenta Force, who shared the photos on Sunday, September 26, said the suspect hit the child in the head with a hammer twice.

“This man is halfway mad. He used hammer to hit a little girl head two places. Yenagoa Central security A K A YENTA FORCE caught him and took him to the office for prosecution.” the statement read.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/9/suspected-mentally-challenged-man-allegedly-attacks-a-little-girl-with-hammer-in-bayelsa.html

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: