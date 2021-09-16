Suspected Yahoo Boy Tries To Pluck Out His Mother’s Eyes For Rituals In Delta (Pics)

A young man identified as Emma Ereegarnoma has allegedly tried to pluck out his mother’s eyes for money rituals to buy Benz in Delta.

Focus Naija can report that the incident occurred around 8pm at the Okuokoko residence of the suspect on Tuesday, 14th September, 2021.

According to reports, the suspect invited his mother to his house for a surprise and she went unsuspectingly of his motive.

It was gathered that the petty trader met her son in a very joyous mood with loud music playing from his home theatre.

He reportedly welcomed her, locked the door and after a while started to strangle her. Her cries for help was submerged in the loud music blasting from the speakers.

However, she used her last strength to break free and fled outside where neighbors rescued her, apprehended the son and handed him over to the police.

A source, Joseph Adjari, privy to the incident wrote;

Mrs oke Ereeganoma who is from Odorubo in Ughelli North LGA but resides in Okuokoko and sells food stuffs at Okuokoko market beside the Okuokoko Police Station has survived a ritualist attack by her son.

She narrated the story that for some days now the son has been boasting that he must drive GLK this week, so on Tuesday at about 8pm the son invited her to his house at Caroline street okuokoko that she had surprise for her .

On getting there she saw the son in joyous mood with loud music, then after the son lock the door and was trying to strangle her to death by trying to pluck off her eyes, she started screaming for help but due to the loudness of the music there was no response, but strength came upon her and she ran outside for help and neighbors came for her rescue and the son was caught and has been taken to Orerokpe Police Station.

Currently Mrs Oke is receiving treatment in an Hospital in Okuokoko.

Source: https://focusnaija.com.ng/2021/09/16/mother-rescued-after-son-tried-to-pluck-out-her-eyes-for-money-rituals-in-delta/

