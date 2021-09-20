‘Sweet Evening With Jesus’: Dino Melaye In Worship Mood (Photo, Video)

Dino Melaye was captured in a mood of worship in a video he shared on his Instagram handle, IgbereTV reports.

He captioned the video;

“Sweet evening with Jesus”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CUBO6mcIzuh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbyN__HA4Nw

