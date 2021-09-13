Symptoms Of A Bad Power Steering Pump

Power steering pumps used to be a luxury in cars between the 60s and 80s but today they are more of a necessity rather than a luxury. A power steering also known as steering assist adds controlled energy to the steering mechanism making the steering wheel easy to turn for the driver. There are different types of power steering systems but my focus today is on the hydraulic system which makes use of the power steering pump. The following are the various signs you need to watch out for to ascertain your power steering pump is about to fail or has failed completely

1). Quibbling noises when turning the steering: If you hear strange noises when turning your steering wheel, then there is definitely a problem with the steering system. It could be a leakage in the system or low fluid levels. Either way, have the system checked by a professional.

2). Steering wheel slows to respond: If your steering wheel is slow to respond to inputs especially when turning then it could mean your power steering pump is about to fail. Contact a competent mechanic immediately before the situation gets worse.

3). Stiff steering wheel: If your power steering wheel becomes stiff to turn, you should have your pump changed. Stiff steering wheel is a sign of power steering pump failure.

4). Squealing noises in the hood: If you hear squealing noises, when you put on the vehicle, it means the pump is about to fail and may be causing the belt to slip.

If you have a failed power steering pump, you could contact chi spare parts for a replacement. Chi spare parts is Nigeria’s number one auto parts retail store.



https://chispareparts.com.ng/symptoms-of-a-bad-and-failing-power-steering-pump/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...