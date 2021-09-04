Taliban Parade American Military Equipment & Armoured Trucks (Pics, Video)

Taliban parade American military equipments & armoured trucks:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFBnhVgBXvI

donaldjtrumpjr: These Biden parades are terrible. I don’t know about you guys but I really like the Trump parades a lot more than thees Taliban parades with US military equipment. That’s what happens when you have incompetents running our country. Terrorists are literally mocking us and the whole world is watching. How many good and innocent people will be killed with US military grade equipment that we essentially gave to a terrorist regime? Where is the outrage for those innocents? Where is all the media with their BS speaking truth to power nonsense that we heard about for the last five years? Everyone is strangely silent while the world burns in America is made to look like a fool.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CTXBF4_A0Ar/?utm_medium=copy_link

