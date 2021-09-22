Tanker Laden With Diesel Upturns Content On Apapa Road, Lagos

A 50,000 litres Tanker fully laden with Diesel has accidentally upturned its cargo and spilled its contents at 235/7 Apapa Road, opposite Iveco Motor Park, inward Iganmu, Ijora, Lagos.

Sari Iganmu Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and relevant emergency responders are currently ameliorating the situation from causing secondary incidents.

The accident was reported at 1720 hours while preliminary investigation revealed that the Tanker which was loaded at NIPCO Terminal, Apapa is mobile to FCT, Abuja.

There has been no record of injury nor death as the axis has been cordon and traffic is being managed.

Mrs. Adeseye Margaret

Director

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

September 22



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10159325660581013&id=735776012

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...